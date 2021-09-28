Joe Biden gets vaccine booster shot

Washington: United States President Joe Biden on Monday received his Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and said that it will provide even more protection from the virus.

Like his first and second doses, Biden took the Pfizer jab publicly. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That’s why I’m moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can, the US President said during remarks ahead of the shot.

We know that to beat this pandemic and to save lives, to keep our children safe, our schools open, our economy going, we need to get folks vaccinated. So, please do the right thing. Please get the shots. And it can save your life. It can save the lives of those around you. And it’s easy, accessible, and it’s free,” he added.

Biden said that Covid-19 vaccine boosters are important, but the most important thing he needs to do is get more people vaccinated.

He also informed that he didn’t have any side effects from the first or second shot. I don’t anticipate one now, but we’ll see, he added.

The US President stated that over 77 per cent of adult Americans have gotten at least one shot, while about 23 per cent haven’t gotten any shots.

That distinct minority is causing an awful lot of us an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country, he remarked.

This is to be noted that the US Food and Drug Administration last week gave emergency use authorisation for a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and those who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of where they work or live, like healthcare workers, teachers, first responders and grocery store clerks.