Kiran becomes country head of Orchard India

Chennai: The Orchard has announced KGV Kiran Kumar has joined the company as the country head, India. KGV will head all business operations for the territory and report to Prashant Bahadur, the Orchard’s EVP, head of strategy.

‘Based in Mumbai, India, KGV will utilise his expertise to expand The Orchard’s business and growth strategy across the key global music territory,’ the company said.

KGV comes to The Orchard with two decades of cross-industry experience in banking, telecom, tech and music.