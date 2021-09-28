Lanxess wins 3 ICC awards

Chennai: Specialty chemicals company Lanxess India has been conferred with three awards from the Indian Chemical Council (ICC).

According to a statement, the company won awards for Excellence in Management of Health & Safety, Best Responsible Care committed company & ICC Certificate of Merit for Best Compliant Company for the Codes under Responsible Care, and Best Nicer Globe User Company.

The awards were presented at a virtual ceremony in the presence of Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya.