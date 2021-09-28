Maaran explains legal battle for Anti Indian

Popular reviewer Blue Sattai Maaran who turns filmmaker with Anti Indian says that a long-drawn legal battle to get censor ended thanks to legal recourse and now the movie has managed UA certification with few minor cuts. Popular reviewer Blue Sattai Maaran who turns filmmaker with Anti Indian says that a long-drawn legal battle to get censor ended thanks to legal recourse and now the movie has managed UA certification with few minor cuts.

He said, ‘Initially the regional cenaor board watched the movie and denied any certification. We approached tribunal and were informed that Gauthami will watch the movie’.

Instead of her, Nagabharana watched the movie and gave 38 cuts which we felt would be unfair and hamper the show. We approached court as tribuna was dissolved. However after hearing our side, the court gave us a reprieve and we managed to get UA certificate with just minor cuts, he added.

The movie speaks about those who leads a selfish life without thinking about the society we live, Maaran said and added, ‘There were no threats to me, but many wanted to make sure Anti Indian is not released’.

Besides acting and directing, Maaran has scored music for the movie.

I am not worried about troubles that I faced for my first film. It has given m courage to give more quality films in future, he winds up.

Anti Indian produced by Adam Bawa will hit the screens soon.