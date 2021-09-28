More relaxations to be announced in TN?

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today held a review meeting with top officials to discuss the extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the State.

Sources said that the reopening of schools for classes six to eight and opening of places of worship during the weekends were discussed during the meeting.

Based on the inputs received from officials, the Chief Minister will now chair a meeting with Ministers, top officials and healthcare experts at the Secretariat here, to decide on lockdown extension.

It may be noted that the cases which were increasing last week have come down in the last few days.

All districts of Tamilnadu reported less than 200 cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, when they added 1,657 fresh cases, a drop from the 1,697 reported on Sunday.

However, 11 districts including Thanjavur, Vellore and Dharmapuri reported a marginal increase in new infections.

After 1,662 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,261. The number of deaths registered was 19 and 1,51,880 samples were tested.

According to a bulletin from the State Health department, new cases in Chennai were 186 (190), while Coimbatore reported 189 (196) cases.