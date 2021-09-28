Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to release next April

Actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect , is set to have a worldwide theatrical release next year on April 1.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.

We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022, the makers said in a note on Monday.