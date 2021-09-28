Storming operation ends: Over 3,000 arrested

Chennai: The Tamilnadu police have nabbed 3,325 history-sheeters and seized more than 1,100 weapons, including country-made pistols, during a 52-hour-long storming operation that started on Thursday night.

The operation was triggered by four beheadings reported from Dindigul and Tirunelveli districts earlier this month.

The police said such operations would be conducted in future to maintain law and order in the State.

The Greater Chennai Police said three high-profile criminals, including Arcot Suresh (43) of Vellore, who has five murder cases and 15 other cases pending against him, were arrested.

The Chennai police said an intense search operation for 2,439 history-sheeters led to the arrest of 257. The police have seized 52 weapons including 45 sickles in Chennai.

A statement from the State police headquarters said that across the State, the whereabouts of 21,592 history sheeters and criminals were verified. Of that, 3,325 were arrested. As many as 2,526 were released based on a peace bond signed by them.