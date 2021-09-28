Twist in the tussle between Vijay & SAC

Chennai: Close on the heels of actor Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekar informing the court that Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMO) is completely disbanded, VMI general secretary Bussy Anand has clarified that the organisation led by Vijay is still functioning.

Remember in June last year, Vijay’s father SAC enrolled an organisation with the Registrar of Associations under the name Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, claiming that the actor’s fans were urging Vijay to come into politics. He appointed himself as the president of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. His wife Shoba was named as treasurer. In reponse, Vijay issued a statement claiming that his father had no role in his activities and urged his fans to distance themselves from him.

Interestingly, with VMI deciding to contest local body elections happening in nine districts next month, the tussle between the father-son has become a talking point.

Busy Anand has hit the ground campaigning for Iyakkam candidates. Many feel Vijay is testing political waters by allowing VMI supporters to fight the civic polls.