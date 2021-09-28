Z5 unveiled with 64 MP AF camera

Chennai: iQoo has announced expanding its Z series portfolio with the launch of Z5 in India.

The smartphone is packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform, enhanced LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge and 64 MP AF main camera.

Its features include 240Hz touch sampling rate, 4D Game Vibration, Linear Motor, High-Res Audio, Dual Speakers and Liquid Cooling Technology for heat reduction, the company said, adding that it would provide class-leading performance to offer a ‘#FullyLoaded experience for our GenZ consumers’.