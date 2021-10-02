Amarinder Singh to float party, forge partnership with BJP

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to launch his own political party and may even consider an alliance or seat adjustment with the BJP in the State, reports said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

They added that the development that could alter radically the electoral landscape in the upcoming polls in Punjab.

Meanwhile, taking strong exception to Congress’s Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat’s remarks that Singh ‘seems to be under some kind of pressure’, the former Chief Minister replied Rawat’s claims and allegations were ‘outrageous’.

In a statement, Amarinder, who was replaced as Chief Minister by Charanjit Singh Channi, said Rawat’s remarks were ‘were clearly prompted by the pathetic situation the party now found itself in the state after being on a winning spree for four-and-a-half years.’

Rawat cited Amarinder’s proximity to Amit Shah and questioned his secular credentials, evoking a strong retort from the former Punjab CM who said even his enemies don’t doubt his integrity in this regard.

Denying Amarinder’s charge of being humiliated by the Congress, Rawat said, ‘It appears from Captain’s recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. He should rethink, and not help BJP directly or indirectly.’