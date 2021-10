The first single from Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe’s first single, which is sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam will be released on October 4 at 6 pm.

The movie is all complete and it is getting ready for release this Deepavali.

Directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures, it also features Nayanthara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Santhosh, Prakashraj among others. Music is by D Imman.