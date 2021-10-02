BJP to protest in front of TN temples on 7 October

Chennai: BJP State president K Annamalai has said his party would hold protests in front of important temples in Tamilnadu to condemn the State government’s decision to keep places of worship closed from Fridays to Sundays due to Covid-19 regulations.

He said the party wants temples to be opened on all days. Former national secretary of the BJP H Raja will be coordinating the protests, he added.

‘Leaders and cadre of the party will protest in front of all major temples demanding that the government allow devotees to visit temples on all days with immediate effect,’ said Annamalai in the statement issued on Friday. He urged the public to extend their support to the protest.

Annamalai accused the DMK government of functioning on ‘their philosophy of atheism’, which, he claimed, was evident from the banning of Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations and the proposal to melt the ‘sacred gold’ offered by devotees to temples.