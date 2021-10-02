CBI seeks permission to prosecute Raja in disproportionate assets case

Chennai: The CBI has sought sanction to prosecute DMK leader and former Telecom Minister A Raja in an alleged disproportionate assets case registered in August 2015.

In 2015, Raja was booked by the CBI for allegedly amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 28 crore. According to sources, sanction has been sought from the Centre to file a charge sheet under the prevention of corruption act against Raja.

In the case, the agency had also named Raja’s wife and 15 others, alleging that disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.92 crore were acquired through relatives and close associates from 1999 to 2010.

After registering the case, in August 2015, CBI had carried out searches at several places in Tamilnadu and Delhi.