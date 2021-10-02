Chennai police trifurcated; Tambaram, Avadi get new heads

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has appointed senior IPS officers Dr M Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore as the Special Officers of the two new Police Commissionerate to be created at Tambarm and Avadi respectively.

An official release here said Ravi, ADGP, Administration Chennai, was posted as Special Officer, ADGP for the formation of the Police Commissionerate at Tambaram in the newly created post.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, ADGP Enforcement Chennai was posted as Special Officer, ADGP for the formation of the Police Commissionerate at Avadi, in the newly created post.

The State government’s move to appoint Special Officers comes in the wake of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s announcement in the State Assembly on 13 September that Avadi and Tambaram will be upgraded as police Commissionerates.

During his reply to the debate on the demands for grants for his department, he had announced trifurcating of the Chennai police commissionerate, by creating two additional police commissionerates, with Avadi and Tambaram as headquarters.

It may be recalled that in 2008, the then DMK government headed by Mr M Karunanidhi bifurcated the Chennai city police and appointed a police commissioner to cover the city’s suburbs. However, it was revoked by AIADMK government when it came to power in 2011.