Editorial: He will go on…

Will this be his last IPL? Already many questions have been asked about skipper M S Dhoni’s future. Many say that after this IPL, Dhoni will call it quits. Interestingly he has been made mentor of India’s T20 WC squad too. This year he has led CSK well and that is why they are topping the table now.

Dhoni’s batting has struggled, especially in the last two editions with him scoring only 200 runs from 14 matches in the last season and managing a lowly 52 runs from 10 games this year.

The current season of the IPL could be Dhoni’s worst statistically and former Aussie cricketer Hogg believes being 40 is starting to show on the CSK skipper.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had earlier said that Dhoni had no reason to retire and that he was only adding value to the team. ‘He can continue for another one or two years with CSK. He is fully fit, trains a lot. Don’t see any reason why he should stop. As far we are concerned, we are happy with what he is doing for CSK. It is not just about his captaincy or the fact that he is the guide or a leader as the most experienced player. We feel he is still good and brings value as a player to the side. He has been a finisher and is doing that for us, he had said recently. Let’s wait and watch.