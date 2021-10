Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy will release on Deepavali, day in cinema halls.

Directed by Anand Shankar, the movie has Arya crossing swords with Vishal.

Produced by Vinod’s Mini Studio, the film is loaded with action sequences. It also has an ensemble of actors including Mrinalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, and Karunakaran.

RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera for Enemy, Thaman is scoring the songs and Sam CS is taking care of the background score.