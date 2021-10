Oh Mana Penne will be premiered on Disney Hotstar. The release date is yet to be announced.

Directed by debutant Kaarthikk Sundar, it is the official Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit Pelli Choopulu.

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar step into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma, respectively, in the remake.

Oh Mana Penne has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, with dialogues by Deepak Sundarrajan and editing by Kripikaran. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music director.