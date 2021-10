Actress Samantha has confirmed today that she and her husband Naga Chaitanya, son of Nagarjuna are separated as husband and wife.

In an Instagram post, Samantha confirmed that she and Naga Chaitanya after deliberations have decided to part ways. We will remain as friends, she said.

She further urged media to respect their decision and their privacy.

Naga Chaitanya tweeted the same.

Samantha is acting in a few films in Tamil and Telugu. She was seen in web series The Family Man.