Several parts of TN to get heavy to very heavy rains for the next 5 days

Chennai: Several parts of Tamilnadu, including the Cauvery delta districts, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next five days.

Met office sources said due to convective activity, thunderstorm with extremely heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi and Delta districts of Tamilnadu.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Kanyakumari, which has been experiencing heavy rains during the last few days, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamilnadu.

Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, while moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The forecast for Chennai city is the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light/moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-k0 Kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, Tamilnadu coast and Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas.

Manamelkudi in Pudukkottai district received a maximum of 19 cm of rain during the last 24 hrs ending on Friday. It was followed by Sivaganga, Pulipatti (12 cm each), Vathalai Anaicut, Ponnamaravathi, Natham (11 cm each), Bhavani, Kodumudi, Kamatchipuram, Erode, Perambalur (10 each), Pudukottai, Tiruchengode, Alangudi, Perambalur (9 cm each), Arimalam, Avudayarkoil, Thogamalai, Dindigul, Mimisal, Perungalur (8 each).