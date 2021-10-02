Talk less, work more for SK in Doctor

Actor Sivakarthikeyan will have little dialogues in Doctor. It will be a surprise for audience and he has pulled it off well, says director Nelson Dhilipkumar.

Speaking to media persons about the movie, Nelson, said, ‘Even before taking off with Doctor script, I and Sivakarthikeyan were keen on making a movie that has no resemblances of his previous movies. I came up with a couple of ideas and he told me both are good, thereby asking me to choose between them. Henceforth, we proceeded with Doctor, and I gained good confidence that the movie is going to shape up well by the second week of shooting.’

‘Since Sivakarthikeyan was the producer of this film, it was helpful to me. Cinematographer Vijay Karthik keeps asking me lots of questions for every shot, but his output will be extraordinary. Editor Nirmal has done some works without my knowledge, but the result was too good. Priyanka hasn’t established her complete talent in this movie, and we will be working together again in a movie. Vinay is too innocent and polite but has performed a terrific villain character in the movie. The movie has come out well and will be enjoyable in the theatres.’

Doctor is all set for worldwide theatrical release 9 October. The film is produced by KJR Studios Kotapadi J Rajesh in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Priyanka Arul Mohan said, ‘I feel blessed to be a part of Doctor as my debut movie itself has garnered mega good response. I thank actor, producer, lyricist, singer Sivakarthikeyan for giving me an opportunity. I thank director Nelson for introducing me. Anirudh’s musical score has come out well. Arun has acted in my brother’s role and reality; he was a brother to me. The film has gained me good fame and Doctor is going to be a great hit.’

On his part, Sivakarthikeyan said, ‘I have very few dialogues in this movie, say around 10. Its other characters keep talking a lot and it was really difficult for me to keep silent. I was wondering how Nelson could think of such a characterization for me. But to see the final product, I am glad that it has come out well. I thought I am a tall actor until I met Vinay. I had to use the apple box while sharing the screen space with him to match the height. His screen presence and voice is going to be a pillar for this movie. Priyanka’s Tamil knowledge was really helpful. It is always easy to work with heroines with Tamil knowledge as we can be pretty sure about the end product while shooting itself. Redin, Yogi Babu has done a fabulous job in this movie. Arun bro’s dedication to this movie will be appreciated for years to come. I miss him a lot. Vijay Karthik’s cinematography is awesome and the audience will say the same while watching the movie in theatres. Anirudh has been the ID Card for this movie from the time of the announcement of this project. The movie will be a milestone for everyone in the cast and crew.’

On his part, Vinay said, ‘I worked in 15 movies across 15 years, and I have maintained a cordial relationship with everyone till now. To be honest, Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson are good-hearted people and I thank them for allowing me to be a part of this movie. The movie has been shaped and presented very well. I am glad to be a part of this project and am confident that audiences will be enjoying it in the theatres as well.’

Archana, Sunil Reddy, Redin also spoke.