Tamilnadu posts 1,578 Covid cases, 188 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,578 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 26,66,964.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 188 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,50,214.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 107 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 34 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 61 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 30 and 163 new cases, respectively. 24 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 35,627.

On the positive side, 1,607 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 26,14,291.