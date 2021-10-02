TN gears up for mega vaccine camp tomorrow

Chennai: In an attempt to push the Covid-19 vaccination coverage further, the State Health department is gearing up to hold the fourth edition of the mega jab camp tomorrow.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said the fourth mega Covid-19 vaccination camp would be held tomorrow and all arrangements are being made. This follows the success of the three mega camps held during consecutive Sundays.

Last Sunday, the State vaccinated 24.85 lakh people. Tamilnadu conducted 23,436 camps in all the districts. Ever since the vaccination started at 7 am, people turned out in large numbers in the more than 20,000 booths set up by the government.

In the first camp held on 12 September, the government targetted to inoculate 20 lakh people. Surpassing the target a total of 28,91,021 people were vaccinated with 21,48,526 getting the first dose and 7,42,495 getting the second dose.

In the second camp held on 19 September, the 15 lakh vaccination target was surpassed with a total of 16,43,879 people getting vaccine jabs. This included 10,85,097 first dose vacines and 5,58,782 jabs.

Apart from government and private hospitals, vaccine was being administered in Primary Health Centres, anganwadi and noon meal centres, railway station, bus depots and in important places were people used to congregate in large numbers. Besides mobile camps were also organised to target the moving population.