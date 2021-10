Chennai: The first single from Mysskin’s ‘Pisasu 2’, titled ‘Uchanthala Regaiyile’, was released Sunday.

Composed by Karthik Raja and sung by Sid Sriram, the song has lyrics written by Kabilan.

‘Pisasu 2’, a sequel to Mysskin’s 2014 hit horror film, has Andrea Jeremiah, Poorna and Santhosh Pratap in the lead. The film will feature a cameo by Vijay Sethupathi. Pisasu 2 is bankrolled by T Muruganantham’s Rockfort Entertainment.