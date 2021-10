Chennai: The first look of director Kannan’s remake of 1972 classic comedy, ‘Kasethan Kadavulada’ was released by RJ Balaji Sunday. The movie stars Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, and Karunakaran.

‘Kasethan Kadavulada is an evergreen classic and and will be a tailor-made treat for the audience. The actors who are cast in the film will do total justice to the story with their power-packed performance,’ says Kannan. The movie is being produced by Kannan through his production house.