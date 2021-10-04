Kejriwal announces action plan to combat air pollution in winter

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today released a 10-point winter action plan for the national capital.

He said that the plan will help combat air pollution in Delhi, which deteriorates during the winter season due to a number of factors, including stubble burning by the farmers in nearby States.

He claimed that the Centre and neighbouring States did not do anything to check stubble burning by farmers which will lead to air pollution in the winter season.

Kejriwal appealed to the Centre and states neighbouring Delhi to ensure free spraying of bio-decomposer for in-situ management of crop residue as his government was doing in the national capital.

‘Instead of playing the blame-counter blame game, we have found a solution to stubble burning. We have requested the Central government to take into consideration our request and hope this alternate plan will be implemented,’ he said.