Vijay Sethupathi ‘s noble gesture

Chennai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi, a a busy bee in southern cinema today, donated Rs One cr towards a multi-storeyed housing project that the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) is planning in Chennai.

Speaking at an event to give the cheque towards the cause, the actor said, ‘This is a big dream. It should start well and end well. I request that our workers cooperate with Selvamani for this project.’

‘I felt like I was doing a huge favour. But I realised what I was giving was just going to be just a drop in the ocean because this is an 800-crore project. This is a big dream. It should start well and end well. I request that our workers cooperate with Selvamani for this project. I sincerely believe that this project will be completed in a short term and we have a good leader to implement it’, he added.

To the surprise of the FEFSI members, Vijay Sethupathi also informed that he will continue to contribute to this project in whatever way possible. On the professional front, VJS is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Vikram alongside Kamal Haasan and Fahad Faasil.