What transpired at Stalin-Azad meet in Chennai

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Gulam Nabi Azad on Sunday called on Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin.

DMK MPs Kanimozhi and TKS Elangovan were present at the meeting, which the DMK sources described it as a courtesy call. The meeting the two alliance party leaders lasted about 30 minutes.

Later, talking to reporters, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he could not meet Stalin earlier in view of the Covid pandemic.

Describing Stalin as the best Chief Minister in the country, he said he was very happy about the functioning of the government headed by him.

‘Stalin is like his father late CM M Karunanidhi and working for about 18 to 19 hours a day’, Azad said.

Sources said the two discussed forming a national-level front to take on the BJP.