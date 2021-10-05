Another filmmaker turns hero

Pradeep Ranganathan, who directed Comali with Jayam Ravi is all set to become a hero with his new film.

To be produced by AGS Entertainment, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.

Pradeep tweeted, ‘It’s the first time prestigious

@Ags_production is introducing a male lead & I’m very happy that it’s me. Get ready guys, your gonna enjoy it . Thank you’.

AGS Productions’ last release was the Vijay-starrer Bigil. They have also produced films like Maatrraan, Thani Oruvan, and Madrasapattinam. This is the first time the banner is introducing a new hero.

