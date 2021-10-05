Ban banners: Madras HC tells TN government

Chennai: Madras High Court has said that banners and hoardings should be completely banned and also asked the government to frame rules to ensure that the erecting of such materials are fully stopped.

It has also ordered the government to provide solatium to the family of a 13-year-old school student from Villupuram who was electrocuted when erecting a DMK flagpole for a wedding which was attended by Minister K Ponmudi in August.

The State government has informed the Court that Chief Minister M K Stalin has already said that he will not take part in functions if banners are erected.

It may be noted that following accidents caused by flex banners and flagpoles in the past Stalin had appealed to party workers to avoid grandeur at political events.