First single from Rajini’s Annaatthe goes viral

The first single of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe was released yesterday. This is the last song legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam (SPB) sang for Rajinikanth. SPB passed away due to corona a year ago.

Rajinikanth tweeted, ‘I never thought that SPB was singing for me for the last time. He will live forever through his voice.’

Written by Viveka and tuned by D Imman, the song is the intro number for Rajinikanth in the movie.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe stars Meena, Nayanthara, Khushbu, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Jagapati Babu, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Plans are on for a release this Deepavali.