Friends forever

The friendship of Parimal Mehta and Rohit Reddy grows with bonding over work and creating memorable brands.

Parimal Mehta owned a luxury brand called Horra and meanwhile Rohit Reddy had Bagtalk And that’s what started the friendship between these two. Parimal went on to start Parimal Modelling Academy where Rohit came in as a guest lecturer and their bond grew as they had similar interests and would engage in long talks. Rohit saw the potential of the academy and then he came in as the Chief of Marketing. The academy is now called as Blackcanvas Edu and they are working on multiple projects together.

It’s the beginning of a long association and friendship and they have trust as the root of their relationship. They have similar passions such as fitness and travel and they are both very positive and expressive.Parimal Mehta says, ‘It was destiny who got us to work together. I had invited him as a guest lecturer at the academy and then we discussed one thing after the other. Rohit has a smile that just radiated positivity and lifts up everyone in the room. We would understand each other and our points of difference have always been well received by the other. We both believe in making a great product, at the best price and bringing it to a huge audience. With all these, it was just a matter of time when we started working on other projects. It’s been a breezy ride so far and our friendship goes beyond work. We have a good laugh when we screw as well. Looking forward to a forever of creating value and memorable brands.’