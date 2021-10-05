My detractors have more reasons to oppose me: Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said more beneficiaries of government schemes had got an opportunity to become ‘lakhpati’ (millionaires) and now, his detractors would now have more reasons to oppose.

‘The earlier governments did not wish to get houses constructed for the poor. They were creating hurdles in getting houses constructed. The Yogi Adityanath government has given nine lakh houses so far and another 14 lakh houses are under different stages of construction,’ he said, while speaking at an event where he digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

The PM said urban planning used to be a victim of politics under previous regimes. Not even 18 houses were constructed against a sanction of 18,000, he said.

The Prime Minister released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and announced the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.