Stalin conducts surprise inspection at CM cell

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today carried out a surprise inspection at the CM’s Special Grievance Cell here.

During the inspection at the department located at the Secretariat, Stalin interacted with the officials and the general public who were waiting to give their petitions.

Earlier in the day, Stalin announced that the birthday of Ramalinga Adigalar, who is popularly known as Vallalar, will be observed as ‘Thaniperunkarunai Day’. The birth anniversary of Ramalinga Adigalar falls on 5 October.

Praising Vallalar on his birth anniversary today, Stalin said that Vallalar lived a life filled with mercy.

It may be noted that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu on Sunday said that the blueprint for constructing a memorial for Vallalar on a 72-acre plot at Vadalur is being prepared. A saint belonging to the 19th century, Vallalar authored ‘Thiruvarutpa’.