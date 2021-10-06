Allu Arjun’s Pushpa second song to release 13 Oct

Posted on by NT Bureau

Srivalli, the second song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa, will release on October 13. The film is directed by Sukumar.

Pushpa is a story about the red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills of the Rayalseema region in Andhra Pradesh. It is based on real-life incidents. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will see Allu Arjun in the role of a sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The film’s first part, Pushpa: The Rise, will release on Christmas 2021. Pushpa will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada later this year.

