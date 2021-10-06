‘Doctor is a special film. Working with Nelson Dhilipkumar made it double special’, says ‘Doctor is a special film. Working with Nelson Dhilipkumar made it double special’, says

actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Doctor is all set for release 9 October. With music by Anirudh, it has a huge battery of artistes alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

A quick chat with Sivakarthikeyan with Doctor & more.

Q: Tell us about your association with Nelson?

A: We are good friends and worked together in Vijay TV. He is like a brother. I was part of his first film Vettai Mannan, which was shelved mid-day. I was keen to work with Nelson again and believed that he has enough talents. After Kolamaavu Kokila’s success, my dream has come true.

Q: Tell us about your role in Doctor.

A: I have very few dialogues in this movie, say around 10. Its other characters keep talking a lot and it was really difficult for me to keep silent. I was wondering how Nelson could think of such a characterization for me. But to see the final product, I am glad that it has come out well.

Q: How was it to share screen with Priyanka?

A: Priyanka’s Tamil knowledge was really helpful. It is always easy to work with heroines with Tamil knowledge as we can be pretty sure about the end product while shooting itself. She is a great talent and we are sharing screen in Don too.

Q: Has producing movies given you satisfaction?

A: Of course yes. I love to produce movies and bring out talents. I generally prefer to do movies in lesser budget and make sure it has a good business. Only when you don’t plan and take the risk of doing big-budget movies, you end up in soup.

Q: Will you do a sequel to Varuthapadtha Valibar Sangam?

A: We never thought that the film would get such a grand reception. We enjoyed making the film and just had a few discussions for a possible sequel. But now I’m sure that we shouldn’t make Varudhapadatha Valibar Sangam 2.

Q: Are you interested in doing remakes?

A: No. I was approached to do a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But I don’t want to take in the pressure of recreating that magic. Instead, I can do something fresh. Also, nobody can dance like Allu Arjun.

Q: How life changed post lockdown?