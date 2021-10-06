Rahul briefly stopped on way to Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was briefly stopped from boarding a flight to Lucknow – from where he intends to travel to Lakhimpur Kheri to visit the families of farmers who died in Sunday’s violence – party sources claimed today.

It is said that PNRs of Rahul and four of his colleagues, including the Chief Ministers of two States were cancelled before the airline reversed tack and permitted all five to board the flight.

Meanwhile, Rahul today said farmers were being ‘systematically attacked’ in the country, and targeted the government for ‘insulting’ them. Speaking to the media, Rahul said he would try to lead a delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri today to meet the families of the victims of the violence.

His statement comes as several Opposition leaders have been barred from entering the district over the last few days. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested after being held in detention for over 24 hours at Sitapur.

An SUV, allegedly driven by a Union Minister’s son, ran over slogan-shouting farmers protesting the visit of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident.