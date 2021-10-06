Ron’s Gone Wrong to hit screens 29 Oct

Ron’s Gone Wrong is a touching and hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot, is all set to release across Indian theatres on 29 October.

Ron’s Gone Wrong features the voices of famed comic actor Zach Galifianakis , Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing. Liam Payne (of One Direction fame) will also have his new single Sunshine as part of the film!

The film essays the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his Best Friend out of the Box. Ron’s hilarious malfunctions in today’s social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.