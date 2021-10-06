Schools reopening: TN Minister to chair meet with top officials

Chennai: State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will hold a review meeting on 12 October to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken ahead of the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8.

Sources said that senior officials from the Education department will take part in the meeting.

It may be noted that the Tamilnadu government has allowed in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 from 1 November. The standard operating procedure issued in this regard must be strictly followed, it said.

A decision to this effect was taken considering the views expressed by the health experts, educationists, and parents that the absence of formal schooling has caused huge loss of learning as well as depression among the school children, Chief Minister M K Stalin said. Already, regular classes for Standards 9 to 12 have been going on.