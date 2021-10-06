Tamilnadu posts 1,432 Covid cases, 176 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,432 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 26,72,843.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 179 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,50,936.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 110 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 32 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 57 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 26 and 149 new cases, respectively. 25 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 35,707.

On the positive side, 1,519 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 26,20,499.