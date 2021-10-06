TN plans 5th mega jab drive 10 October

Chennai: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian today said that the fifth phase mega Covid-19 vaccination camp will be conducted on 10 October. He further said that the camps will be held at 30,000 places.

It may be noted that 17,19,544 people took jabs during a mega vaccination drive held on 3 October. Out of this 9,68,010 took the first dose and 7,51,534 the second.

In the first camp held on 12 September, the government targeted 20 lakh people. Surpassing the target a total of 28,91,021 people were vaccinated with 21,48,526 getting the first dose and 7,42,495 getting the second dose.

In the second camp held on 19 September, the 15 lakh vaccination target was surpassed again with a total of 16,43,879 people getting vaccine jabs. This included 10,85,097 first dose vaccines and 5,58,782 jabs.

And for the third week in a row the State government had exceeded the 15 lakh target on 26 September.