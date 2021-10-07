Chargesheet filed against accused in ISIS Madurai terror module case

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against an accused in the case relating to supporting and furthering the ideology of ISIS.

A NIA release said the chargesheet was filed against Abdullah alias Saravana Kumar (31) of Madurai under sections 124 A and 505 (1) (b) of IPC and sec. 13 (1) (b), 38 and 39 of UA(P)A in NIA Special Court,

here for his involvement in uploading incendiary posts on his Facebook account, supporting and furthering the ideology of ISIS.

The case was originally registered on 10 April at Theppakulam in Madurai city. Investigation by NIA revealed that accused Abdullah was uploading posts on his Facebook account to instigate people to establish Khilafah

and threaten the unity, security and sovereignty of India.

He was also seeking cooperation from other countries to set up an army to establish an Islamic State in Tamilnadu through Jihad.

Investigations established that Abdullah was a highly radicalized Hizb Ut Tahrir ( HuT) member, an organization banned in many countries, and was espousing the fundamentalist ideology of ISIS.

He had knowingly and willingly associated himself with ISIS recruiters with an intention to further propagate and support the activities of ISIS. Investigation in the case continues.