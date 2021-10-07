Deepika Padukone’s fashion inputs

Levi’s has announced the launch of its collaboration with actress Deepika Padukone.

‘The endeavour with my first ever collaboration with Levi’s was for it to be an

authentic representation of my personal style. And I believe we’ve been able to stay true to that vision,’ she said.

‘Levi’s x Deepika Padukone is a collection that truly defines the icon’s fashion sensibility and authentic style,’ a statement said.

‘Rooted in Levi’s authentic style and updated with Padukone’s signature style, this inaugural collaboration exudes freshness and confidence. The collection re-imagines Levi’s classics through its range of jeans and denims while introducing Padukone’s signature favourites like athleisure pieces, edgy faux leather pants and oversized shirts,’ it added.