Hansika begins shooting for Rowdy Baby

Shooting for Rowdy Baby, starring Hansika in the lead role went on floors.

Directed by JM Raja Saravanan, the film features a large star cast that includes the likes of Sathyaraj, Meena, Ramki, Sonia Aggarwal, Raai Laxmi, John Kokken of Sarpatta Parambarai-fame.

Produced by Ramesh P Pillai through his production house, Abhishek Films, Rowdy Baby has music by Sam CS. P Chelladurai will be handling the cinematography, while Deepak S Dwaraknath will be serving as the editor. The film also stars Anitha Sampath and Deepa Shankar in supporting roles. Further details related to the project are currently under wraps.