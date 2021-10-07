Ramayan fame Arvind Trivedi passes away

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, widely known for his portrayal of Raavan in hit mythological TV series ‘Ramayan’, died Tuesday. He was 82 when he breathed his last.

Apart from playing the iconic character of Ravan in ‘Ramayan’, Arvind had also played a pivotal role in the hit TV show ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’.

The late star had a prolific career spanning more than three decades in the Gujarati cinema. ‘Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya’ remains one of the most popular Gujarati films of all time.

Apart from his acting stints, Arvind also dabbled in politics by serving as a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. For a brief period, between 2002 and 2003, the late actor had also served as an acting chairman for the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC).