TN to run special buses to clear Navarathri rush

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today announced operation of special buses during Navarathri to avoid crowding and maintain social distance.

Transport Minister R S Raja Kannappan said that the buses will be operated on 12 and 13 October from three bus termini.

A release said buses to Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Chetpet, Vandhavasi, Gingee, Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram, Kaatumanarkoil, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram via Tindivanam will leave from the bus terminus near Tambaram Railway station.

Buses to Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar, Hosur, Tiruthani and Tirupathi will depart from Poonamallee bus terminus.

The release further said that buses to other locations apart from the above mentioned ones will leave from Koyambedu bus terminus.

‘MTC buses will be operated to these major termini. Passengers are requested to utilise the special services. Public are requested to wear face masks and maintain social distance during the travel,’ the release added.