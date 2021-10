Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody’ has made all the buzz in the country. The movie will hit the theatres in Tamilnadu on 8 October. It will be released by Universal Pictures.

Belonging to the world of John Wick’s franchise, the film directed by Ilya Naishuller narrates the story of Hutch Mansell, a complex and layered character, suffering from PTSD.

The movie is penned by Derek Kolstad and also features Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen and Christopher Llyod in key roles.