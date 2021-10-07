Yoga instructor arrested in city for raping physiotherapist

Chennai: The Chennai city police have arrested a yoga instructor on charges of rapid a 21-year-old physiotherapist and for threatening to upload the obscene videos on the internet.

Acting on a complaint from the woman, who was his disciple, the Mamablam All Women Police arrested yoga instructor Yogaraj alias Poovendran Chidambaram (45) at his residence in the city last evening.

In her complaint, the physiotherapist alleged that he invited her to his house on the pretext of hosting a birthday party and raped her after giving her soft drinks spiked with sedatives.

He also video-recorded it on his mobile phone and repeatedly raped her by showing the video and threatening to upload it on the internet if she failed to cooperate with him.

Yogaraj was arrested on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and other

offences under provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources said investigations revealed that criminal cases were pending against him in Tiruppur and Hong Kong.