‘90% in Chennai claimed their privately arranged vehicle didn’t have seatbelts’

Chennai: At 56 per cent, Chennai has India’s fifth largest proportion of respondents reporting the absence of safety tools in privately arranged vehicles. This was the finding of ‘National Study on Safe Commute to School’, a research report by SaveLIFE Foundation and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI).

The report highlights the gaps in road safety during children’s school commute. In 2019, 11,168 children below the age of 18 died due to road crashes, out of which 1,153 deaths took place in Tamilnadu.

Manu Saale, managing director and CEO, MBRDI emphasised the importance of safe vehicles by stating, ‘It is our hope that this study will help all critical stakeholders to better appreciate where things stand in India in this context, and further extend our vision of zero casualties to all modes of road transport.’