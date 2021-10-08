Akasa on song

Akasa Singh nailed it at the launch of Bigg Boss this season. She had an amazing rapport with Salman Khan. Akasa Singh nailed it at the launch of Bigg Boss this season. She had an amazing rapport with Salman Khan.

They go back a long way as she used to play around in the parties with Salman Khan. Her father who is also a singer used to perform live and she would be playing around at the parties. She definitely was made for stardom we ought to say.

Akasa is an open-hearted human who is a giver. She loves to make people smile and we have already seen that before she has even entered the house. We are expecting a lot from the girl and she has never disappointed.