Akasa on song

Akasa Singh nailed it at the launch of Bigg Boss this season. She had an amazing rapport with Salman Khan.
They go back a long way as she used to play around in the parties with Salman Khan. Her father who is also a singer used to perform live and she would be playing around at the parties. She definitely was made for stardom we ought to say.
Akasa is an open-hearted human who is a giver. She loves to make people smile and we have already seen that before she has even entered the house. We are expecting a lot from the girl and she has never disappointed.