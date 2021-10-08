‘Bapu Ki Awaz’ celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts

Chennai: To commemorate the 152nd Gandhi Jayanti, ‘Bapu Ki Awaz’, a special film that celebrates his thoughts and ideals, has been released.

Featuring veteran actor Padma Shri awardee Manoj Kumar, this film celebrates four real-life heroes who have gone above and beyond to carry forward the legacy and philosophy left behind by Mahatma Gandhi in their everyday lives.

Invoking a sense of nostalgia, this film released by Byju’s also marks Manoj Kumar’s return to the screen after 25 years as a doting grandfather who brings to life the virtues of his ‘favourite hero’, Bapu, by celebrating exceptional people who walk among us today.